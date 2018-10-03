Increases for Cabinet-appointed bodies

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

EXPENSES for Cabinet-appointed bodies have increased from $34,606,175 in 2018 to $43,080,240 in 2019.

This was revealed under the head of expenditure for the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in the Draft Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure 2019.

The $43,080,240 figure is divided into $42,080,240 for the National Security Council (NSC) and $1,000,000 for commissions and committees. The Prime Minister chairs the NSC.

Official overseas travel for the OPM decreased from $2,318,400 to $1,000,000. Security services at the OPM were also reduced from $500,000 to $272,000.

The OPM’s expenditure for non-profit institutions decreased from $64,088,900 in 2018 to $63,018,930 in 2019. Ecclesiastical bodies, Heroes Foundation, St Jude’s Home for Girls and St Michael’s School for Boys are included in this group.

The Golden Grove Buccoo Ltd’s expenditure remained fixed at $5,000,000. This company is connected to the Sandals Tobago project.

Under expenditure for the Office of the President, official overseas travel was reduced from $900,000 to $615,000.

Expenditure for the repair and maintenance of buildings increased by $25,000 from $375,000 to $400,000.

Expenses for the President’s establishment increased from $4,550,000 to $5,000,000.