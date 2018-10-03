Girl, 14, goes missing a second time

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl whom relatives reported missing to Penal police in January has been reported missing again.

Police said Ashwanie Jagan, 14, of Suchit Trace, Penal, was last seen by her father around 8 am last Friday when he dropped her off at the Penal Secondary School.

Since then, her whereabouts are unknown.

Sgt Persad is leading investigations. The police today called on the public to help find the girl.

On January 16, Jagan went missing and her worried father, Wendell Jagan, made a report to Penal police. She left home in her school uniform at about 7.15 am to attend classes and when she failed to return, her father went to the police. She was found a few days later.