Get the gunsoff the street

THE EDITOR: While the work carried out by the police is very commendable, with firearms and ammo being taken out of the hands of many criminals, there is still a lot to be done in this area.

Our country has become a wild west town with one gang shooting up another and many innocent lives being lost in the crossfire. This is a very scary situation. There is no guarantee that an evening walk or a night out with friends or family with result a safe return home.

Despite all efforts, guns are still ending up in the hands of people bent on committing crime. I believe if we truly want to see a reduction in crime, especially murders, the police need to get the guns off the streets. Make it difficult for the criminals to operate. Guns give them the power and the confidence to run rampant all over the land.

I am appealing to the police and all those in the job of preventing crime etc to find new strategies to prevent the entry of weapons into the country. If that is not done we will just be spinning top in mud.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH via e-mail