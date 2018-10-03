East Mucurapo, Fatima look for first win in SSFL

St Benedict’s College goalkeeper Leonard Richardson and teammates Andez Tallan (right) and Merlik Campbell look on as a shot from a Presentation San Fernando attacker went into the back of the net, during their SSFL match on September 26, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

NEIGHBOURS EAST Mucurapo Secondary and Fatima College will square off at the latter’s home ground, with both teams desperate for their first win of the 2018 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division competition at 3.40 pm, today.

East Mucurapo are 12th on the standings and Fatima are 14th on the 15-team standings. The schools, located within walking distance from each other on Mucurapo Road in Port of Spain, have been struggling to find the back of the net this season. East Mucurapo have only scored four goals in four matches and Fatima have netted four goals in five matches.

Two other matches today will feature teams battling in the North Zone. Fourth placed Trinity College Moka will welcome sixth placed Queen’s Royal College at the Trinity Ground in Moka. It will be a battle of the saints when seventh placed St Anthony’s College play 10th placed St Mary’s College at the former’s home ground in Westmoorings.

In other round six matches today, leaders and defending champions Presentation College, San Fernando will aim to make it six wins in a row at home against 11th placed Valencia Secondary. Second placed Naparima College play last placed Bishop’s High of Tobago at the Naparima Ground and 13th placed St Benedict’s College and eighth placed St Augustine Secondary will face off at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre. In the final match of the round, third placed San Juan North Secondary will battle fifth placed Carapichaima East Secondary in San Juan.

All matches start at 3.40 pm, except for the match between Naparima and Bishop’s, which starts at 3.30 pm. Trinity College East will be on a bye.

ROUND SIX FIXTURES

East Mucurapo vs Fatima, Fatima

Naparima vs Bishop’s High, Naparima

Presentation, San Fernando vs Valencia, Union Hall

St Anthony’s vs St Mary’s, St Anthony’s

St Benedict’s vs St Augustine, Guaracara Park

Trinity College Moka vs Queen’s Royal College, Trinity

San Juan North vs Carapichaima East, San Juan

Trinity College East - Bye