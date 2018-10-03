Court brawl leads to charges

ONE of the two women who were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly fighting in front of the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court has been charged.

Karol Williams, the mother of five, of Beetham Gardens, pleaded not guilty to possession of a knife, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace when she appeared before Third Court magistrate Sanara Toon-McQuilkin yesterday.

Williams was allowed to continue on the bail she was granted at the police station on Tuesday, and ordered to return to court on October 31. She was represented by attorney Richard Clarke-Wills.

The incident was recorded by a bystander, who later shared it on social media.

The video began with two women scuffling at the entrance of the court, in full view of a police prosecutor, police officers in uniform and several other people.

While the other officers were trying to separate the two, the plainclothes officer, dressed in a black suit, dragged one of the two women away and pushed her up against a wall. He called for the others to give him a pair of handcuffs, but as he took her away from the entrance, another woman grabbed him by the shoulder and used him as a brace to kick a bystander.

The police officer who arrested them is also under scrutiny for allegedly assaulting the women during the fight.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is investigating whether excessive force was used.

In a media release, the PCA said it launched an independent investigation under Section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority Act, which allows it to initiate an investigation without anyone making a formal complaint. The PCA asked for witnesses to come forward.