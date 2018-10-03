ChallengesGriffithmay face

THE EDITOR: Whereas I welcome the honorable intentions of new Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, I would like to alert him to some challenges and possible resistance that may thwart his effort.

Are officers on duty mandated to wear body cameras? This could make officers less negligent and eliminate forgetfulness.

If so, what is the penalty for officers who do not comply? This will make them accountable for their hours and actions while on duty. No video will suggest that duty was not performed.

Officers should have their dealings with the public recorded. This will eliminate the subjectivity of the public and officers’ reporting.

Without these checks and balances the introduction of pepper spray and Tasers will compound Griffith’s problem, especially with rogue cops. Imagine John Public unable to see the document (search warrant) and the officers involved if sprayed and numbed “early o’clock.”

They make kidnapping a lot easier for rogue cops.

Can videos stand up as evidence in a court of law? Videos can also be engineered.

What are the after-effects of pepper spray and the use of Tasers on the health of an individual? Can the State be sued for harming an individual?

Can the commissioner guarantee that there will be no reprisals from officers who may have broken the law in a raid against colleagues who complied?

What safety precautions will he insist on to prevent guns going off accidentally when cleaning in stations or on raids and maiming officer?

Who is working on the introduction of the DNA-based system to add support to crime-solving?

Also, Griffith should add an e-mail address to his direct number again. And he should add that information to the emergency numbers.

I call on the commissioner to think slow, think long, and think protection. The public should not be in for a time that is hot and shocking.

LENNOX FRANCIS via e-mail