Carenage knockout champs to be determined today

THE knock-out champions of the Carenage All-Star Community Football League will be crowned today when 13 Posse square off against First Engineer Battalion in the final to be played at the Carenage Recreation Ground, starting at 6.45 pm.

First Engineer Battalion earned their berth in the knock-out final when they turned back Razor Edge by 4-1 in the first game of a semi-final double-header on Saturday. 13 Posse reached the championship play-off with an identical 4-1 victory over Emerald FC.

Julio Noel, Allister Ramlochan, Randy Sobers and Roldan Kerr scored for First Engineer Battalion, while Dwayne James, who was later sent off after receiving a second yellow card, scored for Razor Edge.

In the second match, Josimar Belgrave, who netted a pair, and his brother Elijah, continued their prolific form for the season, to help 13 Posse to their emphatic win. Kendall Baptiste scored the other goal for 13 Posse. Andell Alsop scored the lone item for Emerald FC.

For 13 Posse, today’s knock-out final will the first of two opportunities to crown themselves with championship glory. On Saturday, they will contest the league final against Mt Pleasant, with the hope of being crowned double champions in the revived league.

The Carenage All-Star Community Football League received a shot in the arm in 2018 after a two-year hiatus through the timely sponsorship of energy company BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) and the dedication of Carenage-based Friends and Family Community Group (FCG), headed by Kyron Williams.

Saturday’s league final will be played at the Carenage Recreation Ground, starting at 6.45 pm. Presentation of cash prizes, trophies and individual awards will take place immediately after the match.