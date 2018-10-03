Car chase in La Romaine leads to arrests

POLICE from the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) arrested two men on Monday in La Romaine after a car chase.

Marlon Lynch, 38, of Golconda, and Nicholas Barclay, 30, of La Romaine, were expected to face a magistrate yesterday afternoon charged with having a firearm and ammunition, resisting arrest and dangerous driving.

Police said members of the task force were on mobile patrol around 2.30am on Monday at Pond Street when they saw a blue Nissan Almera parked with two male occupants. As they approached the car, it drove off. Police followed and said the driver began driving recklessly on the Southern Main Road and later crashed into a fence. The men allegedly tried to run, but police held them.

When they searched the car, they allegedly found an Arminius HW revolver with six rounds of .38mm ammunition and arrested Lynch and Barclay. PC Shivnarine Lange laid the charges.