Bartlett: An election budget

Daphne Bartlett, President of the San Fernando Business Association

SAN Fernando Business Association president Daphne Bartlett Monday described the 2018/2019 budget presented by Finance Colm Imbert as “an election budget.”

Speaking after Imbert’s three-hour presentation in the House of Representatives Monday, Bartlett claimed this was why measures to help pensioners, the disabled and first time home owners were mentioned in the budget.

She wondered if this meant there could be a general election next year.

On the plus side, Bartlett welcomed initiatives such as completion of the Point Fortin Hospital and an administrative complex in San Fernando. She reiterated her disappointment that no details were provided about the restructuring of Petrotrin. According to Bartlett, Imbert did not provide details about measures being taken to mitigate the effects of the closure of Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery on the company’s workers and fence line communities.

Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber president Ramchand Rajbal Maraj shared that view. Maraj was also concerned the budget made no mention of local government reform.

He questioned whether the $3.5 billion allocation to the Works and Transport Ministry would result in any meaningful improvement in the country’s infrastructure.