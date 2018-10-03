Any Divali date good to worship

THE EDITOR: Here is my take on the “Divali debate date.”

Divali symbolises knowledge over ignorance.

Ironic isn’t it? The festival lasts five days with the climax on the night of the third day. The darkest night in the month of Kartika. It is usually mid-October or mid-November.

Divali is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Newar Buddhists. It begins two days before the given Divali date and ends two days after.

This year, Divali is November 7 in north India. It is November 6 in south India – Karmataka, Keral, Tamil Nadu – – and in Singapore.

The powers that be have advised our Government in their wisdom or lack of a date. In the Caribbean, Divali is celebrated in TT, Guyana and Jamaica.

Have you ever visited a pundit and was told you are going through a “gra?” A bad patch, so to speak. Very possible here.

Or that “now” is not a good time to embark on something? Good time for whom? Him or you?

Is man a mistake of God or is God a mistake of man?

Religion is the opium of the masses. There is never a wrong time to worship God.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town