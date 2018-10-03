AG wants in on Petrotrin court case

OWTU's Education officer and PRO Ozzie Warrick talks to the media following the ajournment of the Petrotrin matter at the Industrial Court Port of Spain PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

A HEARING involving the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) and Petrotrin and an adjournment date at the Industrial Court on Wednesday became a debate over whether the Attorney General could intervene in the proceedings.

OWTU Education and Research Officer Ozzie Warwick told the media the hearing saw the beginning of the matter of the union making an application for injunctive relief regarding the alleged violation by Petrotrin of the Industrial Relations Act in particular Section 40 which is the failure to meet and treat in good faith.

He explained the injunctive relief is to stop the company from terminating all the workers pending the full adjudication of the industrial relations offence.

"I do want to point out that what was interesting is that we saw an attempt by the Attorney General to intervene in these proceedings."

Attorney Seenath Jairam SC said according to Section 20 of the Industrial Relations Act the AG can intervene in any dispute before the court on his own or by invitation of the court. He said there was some question of public importance with Petrotrin as a State-owned enterprise and citizens have a share and a concern.

Lead attorney representing Petrotrin is Reginald Armour SC but he was in St Lucia in a case before the Court of Appeal. Fellow attorney Vanessa Gopaul requested an adjournment to Thursday to allow for his return. Gopaul said they had no objection to the AG's application.

Attorney for OWTU Douglas Mendes SC, however, said the court has no jurisdiction to hear the application by the State because there was no dispute before them.

"The Attorney General has no interest in a private dispute between the union and Petrotrin concerning whether it violated its obligations under Section 40."

President of the Industrial Court Deborah Thomas-Felix also said there was no dispute before the court. Jairam withdrew his oral application and was scheduled to submit a written application Thursday when the case resumes.