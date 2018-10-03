2 killed in separate incidents in Rio Claro

TWO men were killed hours apart in separate incidents in Rio Claro yesterday.

The victims are farmer Lallbeharry Ramoutar, 56, also called Uncle Harry, and Clifton Jeffrey, 39, also called Bess.

Ramoutar’s body was found partially submerged in a lagoon in his garden in Navet Village at about 4 pm with two chops to the head.

Jeffrey was shot at his home at Granger Avenue, Guayaguayare Road, at about 8.40 pm. He was taken to the Rio Claro District Health Centre where he later died.

Police said Ramoutar, the father of one, of Cunapo Southern Main Road, was last seen alive at by a worker at about 12.30 pm yesterday in the garden, about a quarter-mile from his home. He was reaping produce such as dasheen and dasheen leaves.

At about 4 pm when the workers did not see or hear from Ramoutar, they went to check on him. One found him in the lagoon and contacted police.

Police from Homicide Division (Region II), the Eastern Division Task Force and the Rio Claro CID, among them Insp Garcia, Sgts Maharaj and Ramsahai and Cpl Samlal visited the area.

Less than five hours later, at about 8.40 pm, residents heard gunshots at Granger Avenue. Jeffrey was standing in an open shed at his home while his wife, 38, was in the house and his stepdaughter was sitting nearby on a step. Police found Jeffrey bleeding in the shed.

Police said they do not yet have a motive for the killings.

Autopsies are expected to be done today at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James.