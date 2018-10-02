Woman, daughter sue TTEC after live electrical wire falls on their car

A TRINCITY woman and her daughter are suing the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) for compensation after a live electrical cable fell on their car in 2014.

Sandra Panalal, 57, and Annelia Panalal, 29, say they have spent $119,203.45 in medical bills and have both been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, among other ailments which include pain and headaches.

According to their lawsuit, filed by attorneys Larry Lalla and Shalini Debideen, they were parked in front of 2001 Carpet World at Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas, when an electricity pole fell on their car on October 6, 2014.

The lawsuit said electrical current passed through the car and Sandra suffered severe initial electrical shock for about three minutes, while both of her hands were on the steering wheel and her right foot was on the gas pedal.

She also allegedly suffered another electrical shock while trying to turn off the car. Her daughter, who was seated in the car, also suffered electrical shock.

The women claim TTEC workmen who were doing maintenance work on the cable, lower down the street, rushed to help them and removed the cable from the car with a stick.

The lawsuit said fighting intense pain, Sandra managed to drive off, but while she was on the highway, the locks of the car began to automatically lock and unlock on their own.

The car’s bonnet and left side was also damaged, and its owner, A&S Contracting Service Company, has also sued TTEC for compensation.

The company claims it has spent $13,698 to do checks on the car, repair it and have it wrecked while it has spent $45,000 to rent another for business.