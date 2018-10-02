TT finish 3rd at Regional Table Tennis Champs

The TT table tennis team finished third overall.

THE TT table tennis team finished third overall when the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation 60th Senior Championships concluded in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday.

Dominican Republic dominated the tournament to end on top of the points standings with 1870 points, followed by Guyana with 1,010 points and TT with 520 points. Barbados had to settle for fourth place with 500 points.

In the team competitions, both the TT men and women grabbed bronze. Among the men, Dominican Republic took gold, Guyana snatched silver and TT and Barbados tied for third.

Dominican Republic also won the women’s crown, Guyana ended second and TT and Puerto Rico shared the bronze medal.

TT won three individual medals at the meet with David Mahabir, Brittany Joseph and Derron Douglas winning gold, silver and bronze respectively.

Mahabir copped gold in the +45 men’s singles, Barbadian Dale Rudder took silver and Jamaican Rudolph Sinclair and Juan Vila of Dominican Republic tied for third spot.

Joseph took silver in the Under-21 women’s singles, finishing behind Guyanese Chelsea Edghill. Puerto Rican Daymar Castro and Yasiris Ortiz of Dominican Republic shared the bronze medal.

Douglas got on the podium sharing third place with Abit Tejada of Dominican Republic. Guyanese Shemar Britton won gold and Barbadian Tyrese Knight ended second.