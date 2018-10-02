TT captures gold at Canada Open Taekwondo

Odysseus Petropoulos (right) in action during an event in 2015.

ODYSSEUS PETROPOULOS captured a gold medal, in the Under-63 kg Junior Male division, at the Canada open International Taekwondo Competition recently.

The 16-year-old has represented TT at the 2016 Junior World Championship in Burnaby, BC, Canada; the Pan American Junior Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica in 2017; and the Youth Olympic Taekwondo Qualifier and World Taekwondo Junior-Championships in Hammamet, Tunisia in April.

Odysseus comes from a Taekwondo family. His mother is the Trinidad-born Lisa-Mae Petropoulos (formerly Achue) and his Greece-born Canadian father Demetre Petropoulos has over 30 years’ experience in the sport and coaches his son at all his international events.

Both Odysseus and Lisa-Mae achieved double golds at the Canada Open in 2015 and 2018.

Odysseus competes in the sparring events and Lisa-Mae competes in the martial arts. She is currently on the Canada team and is expected to compete at the Taipei 2018 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Taiwan this November.

Odysseus is a member of Young Choung Taekwondo Academy and started at the age of four. His ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in France.