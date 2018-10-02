Submissions for the next Carib queen closes on October, 7.

Members of the local First Peoples community in a street procession in honour of their Queen, Jennifer Cassar.

Chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez yesterday said the deadline to view nominations for the next Carib queen will be on October 7.

Bharath-Hernandez said two weeks ago the committee held a meeting where members collected forms from nominees.

He said traditionally within the Carib community, the reigning queen had the option to name a successor, but in Jennifer Cassar's case she died before she was able to do so.

Carib queen Cassar, 66, died on July 19 from a blood clot in the leg.

“When the nominations comes in on Sunday the committee will take a look at the submissions and all the names that have been advanced followed by interviews of those persons to see if their willingness to accept or not.

“If more than one name comes in there will have to be a voting process. The deadline to open those nomination forms are on Sunday, coming after that we will know who are the names advanced to be the next Carib queen.”