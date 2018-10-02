Soka in Moka promises more for 2019

Entertainer and past student Olatunji, centre, joins the Soka in Moka committee at the launch of fete on September 26 at 54 Saddle on Maraval Road.

GARY CARDINEZ

THE Trinity College Soka in Moka Foundation has given the college $3 million from 35 projects spanning a period of 19 years.

At the first ever launch of the all-inclusive fete, Soka in Moka, public relations officer Dexter Charles touted three numbers 19, 35, 3 and proceeded to explain them as seen above. He was addressing a gathering of media people at 54 Saddle on Maraval Road last Wednesday evening. He promised a new experience to commemorate the fete’s 20th anniversary.

“We embarked on a journey to modernise the event’s image and experience while at the same time, reinforcing the mark the event has made on Carnival for the past 20 years.

“Our tag line, SokainMoka20: XXpect more, seeks to not only resonate with the next generation of partygoers but to connect the past to the present and surely give an experience that encourages patrons to say, ‘we not missing this’.”

Charles said, “At the new Soka in Moka experience patrons can expect a variety of food, drinks, music, ambience and live entertainment. By partnering with past pupils turned musical sensations like Olatunji and Shal Marshall, to name a few, we seek to make our college’s alumni synonymous with the esteemed event, creating an experience that’s truly for all.”

From its inception under founding member Janice Richards, Soka in Moka was aimed solely at assisting the development of Trinity College and to this day the committee continues to maintain that purpose.

Funding from 2019 will help with the repair of the school’s roof. Continued support of the foundation’s work will allow them not only to assist with maintenance but offer support to the college’s many teams and clubs, offer scholarship programmes and also enhance and expand the college’s current infrastructure.

The Soka in Moka foundation is a purely voluntary organisation with committee members being current and past staff, past and present parents and alumni and has recently become a non-governmental organisation (NGO). Principal Carl Tang was among guests at the launch which included Olatunji, Derek Seales, Richard Ranmarine and other entertainers.

The fete takes place on January 20, 2019 at the college grounds in Moka Maraval.