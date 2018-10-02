Senior prison officer shot dead at Malabar home

POLICE and prison officers are at the scene of a murder in which the head of the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca, Supt Wayne Jackson, was shot and killed by unknown men at his Malabar home at around 7.30 pm. Reports are that Jackson was confronted by two men who shot him several times. Neighbours who heard the gunshots called police who went to the scene.

ASP Mc Donald Jacob confirmed the murder at around 7.35pm and said he was on his way to Jackson’s house.

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke was told about the incident and he, together with other senior officers also went and comforted relatives.

Police sources said Jackson had received threats and had made this known to other senior officers.

Newsday also learned that parts of the Maximum Security Prison was placed on lockdown after the shooting. Several cells were searched and some prisoners were interviewed.