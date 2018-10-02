Residents set fires in protest as collapsed Garth Road cuts off 4,000 residents

Bridge at Scale Road Junction, Williamsville collapsed.

A PORTION of Garth Road, Williamsville, has collapsed overnight, cutting off access to 4,000 residents including 600 school children.

Prevented from going to school and work this morning, residents blocked off all access points in and out of the community protesting by setting fires.

Princes Town Regional Corporation councillor Vashti Sookhoo, who represents the district of Benlomand, Hardbargain, Williamsville, in which the road is located, said frustration caused the protest.

She said after years of neglect, between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the road at Scale Road Junction near the Garth Road Bridge collapsed. She said this road which is a main thoroughfare, traversed by some 4.000 people daily, has cut of fall access to Marabella, Princes Town, Gasparillo, Buen Intento, Sisters Road and other areas.

Sookhoo said since August 2017, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan visited the area and promised to place a Gideon basket to reinforce the road. However, she said that was not done. She said in addition to the collapsed road, the structural integrity of the single lane bridge has been weakened as the abutment is already separated from the base.

She said in addition to fixing the road, worsened by two landslips for the year, plus the August earthquake, the bridge also needs to be replaced.

Sookhoo said she has exhausted all avenues, at the PTRC, through the two MPs for the area, Barry Padarath and Rodney Charles, who have raised the issue in the Parliament to no avail.

“We need some assistance. This road is impassable. Some 600 students from Williamsville Secondary, Brothers Presbyterian Primary and Brothers Early Education Childhood Centre are affected.”