Rain delays Cabo Star paint job

CABO STAR at port in Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO

Excessive rainfall set back the painting of the MV Cabo Star which is now due to return to service tomorrow.

The vessel could not depart from the dockyard on Monday evening as scheduled, the TT Inter-Island Transportation Co Ltd said in a statement. The Cabo Star has been undergoing maintenance and painting works.

Once the paint job was done, the vessel, in drydock at Caridoc, Chaguaramas, was to be placed in the water for inclining tests.to assess its stability.

"These tests are expected to take about eight hrs and must be completed prior to the vessel’s return to service," the company said. It was expected to sail from the dockyard to berth 3/4 at the Port of Spain harbour for inspections of the engine and shipyard works to ensure "there are no performance and safety issues". This should take another eight hours, and the vessel is due to return to service tomorrow, the company said.

While the Cabo Star was in drydock, the TT Spirit was used to transport vehicles up to 7,000kgs.