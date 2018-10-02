Questions over Alcan Bay lease: Bay still for fishermen, CDA says

OUR EVIDENCE: Norbitt Joseph, left, and other finshermen display their documents which they claim authorises them to operate at the Alcan fishing depot in Chaguaramas. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

A senior manager at the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) yesterday has said last Friday's police demolition at Alcan Bay involving the demolition of derelict structures and evicting fishermen was done to ensure the safety and security of the bay and its lawful inhabitants.

Newsday spoke to the official yesterday. He said while it was unfortunate some fishermen felt marginalised, the exercise was done after months of careful investigation and intelligence-gathering by Western Division Police, who removed inhabitants and structures which may played a part in illegal activities.

Responding to queries about the bay's ownership, he said while part was leased to Chexobox Ltd, it was originally designated a landing site for fishermen.

The source was unable to say for certain how much of the bay was leased to Chexobox and how much it would have paid for that period, but confirmed that the company was one of five deemed illegal by a parliamentary Joint Select Committee on Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities earlier this year.

According to reports, in 2016 Joseph Rahael was listed as a director of both Fouraime Ltd and Chexobox, both of which were listed as illegal in the committee's March report.