Pan talent

Jesus Acostas Rees conducts Desperadoes.

THE Paddock area of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, was on fire with the sound of steel and the humidity of under the tents at the Big 5 concert.

It was a night when the audience discovered that classical music on pan is still one of the great wonders of this world, as well as a night when they saw new talent coming to the fore.

Desperadoes was the hit of the night on September 22, their performance of Jacques Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld under the baton of Jesus Acostas Rees thrilled everyone in the audience including President Paula-Mae Weekes. The performance deserved the loud applause and standing ovation it received.

In the vocal department the children of Golden Hands proved to be a handful as they performed with Hadco Phase II Pan Groove. Quniton Neckles made a name for himself with his performance of James Brown’s It’s a Man’s World with Massy All Stars Junior band and Samuel Thomas Jr received thunderous applause for his soulful version of Sam Cooke’s A Change is Gonna Come, with BP Renegades.

Another heart-stirring rendition came from Kensa James with Anita Baker’s Sweet Love she was backed by Republic Bank Exodus with saxophonist Tony Paul.

Miami-based Roger George also showed his vocals skills with Phase II Pan Groove while Naomi Sinette, Mr King and David Rudder performed with Desperadoes.