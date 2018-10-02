Nat’l League v TTCB bowls off in court

THE legal battle over the existing electoral process of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) finally bowled off in court yesterday, with lawyers for the National League (NL) members arguing it is “undemocratic, bias, and irrational.”

In particular, league representatives Dinanath Ramnarine, Daren Ganga and four of their cricketing colleagues have complained of a rule which gives the executive of the TTCB 12 outgoing votes.

Under the local cricketing body’s rules, nominated members elected by the board are allowed six votes, with the outgoing members of the board, some of whom may be facing re-election, being afforded six votes.

Justice Jacqueline Wilson is the umpire in the match between the TTCB and the NL and will give her decision on December 17.

Ramnarine and his team are asking for changes in the TTCB constitution.

Their lead counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, contended that Article 4 (1) of the TTCB’s constitution was illegal, unfair and undemocratic, and urged the judge to exercise her supervisory jurisdiction to review the offending rule.

He also argued the rule had the elements of apparent bias in favour of the incumbent executive.

“That is not good for the welfare of cricket,” he said, adding it would lead to a “systemically unfair election process” that was opposed to good public policy.

“It creates an unfair advantage to the incumbent executive and cannot be good for the welfare of the sport.”

In reply, the TTCB’s lawyer, Fyard Hosein, SC, pointed to a lack of evidence to support the claims made by the league’s representatives, insisting that the current process provided for continuity.

He accused the league’s members of wanting to change a system of governance that has been working for more than 23 years.

“You want to destroy that?”

“This is not a fundamental rights case. It cannot be said the system is irrational or improper,” he said, urging the judge to exercise caution when intervening in a case where the court is being asked to review a rule.

“Judicial intervention should be kept at a minimal level,” he said, reminding the judge that the TTCB Act delegated power to the board to make its own rules.

“Why did Parliament defer to the cricket board, the power to make rules?

“The methodology has worked for so many years, the court has no business getting involved...interfering with the methodology adopted by members for so many years.”

He said to do so will create an undemocratic process.

Hosein almost fell victim to falling short at the crease when he advised the judge to look at past reports on the governance structure of the TTCB. This led to his opponent raising the most recent report of the Justice Vasheist Kokaram-led Independent Review Committee (IRC).

Maharaj’s attempt to bring the report to the judge’s attention was strongly objected to by Hosein. Instead, Maharaj referred to evidence already filed in the case to augment his arguments.

The IRC’s report recommended that the board change its approach to governance to ensure fairness and transparency – consistent with international best practices.

But the TTCB later expressed concerns that the IRC had breached their terms of reference in producing the contentious document. Hosein said this may also be the subject of legal action.

The league representatives have campaigned for the implementation of the report, even before they sought to change the rule to a one club, one vote system.

The TTCB has not had an executive election since 2016, after the election which was carded to take place on October 29 of that year, was postponed pending the hearing and determination of the league’s lawsuit.

Also representing the league’s representatives are Kiel Tacklalsingh, Vivek-Lakhan Joseph and Priya Ramsahai, while Anil Maraj and Sasha Bridgemohansingh appear for the TTCB executive.