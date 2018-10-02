National Security ready to receive Sankat

Nishal Sankat

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said the Immigration Division and the TTPS are on standby to receive Nishal Sankat who is to be deported from the United States tomorrow.

Young said he was contacted by the US authorities yesterday and informed of Sankat’s deportation.

“I wish to state that all arms of our law enforcement that deal with returning deportees have been notified and are prepared to receive Mr. Sankat, in the usual course of a returning national who has been deported,” Young said in a statement.

“The MNS is in contact with US authorities to obtain as much information pertaining to Mr Sankat as possible.

“It is our understanding that Mr Sankat made a deal via plea bargaining with the US authorities, which included his self-agreed deportation to TT.

“Our law enforcement authorities, including the Immigration Division and the TTPS,are on standby to receive Mr Sankat.”

Sankat is the son of former principal of the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus. His deportation is part of a plea deal for attempting to steal a plan in Orlando last month.

He was accused of attempting to steal and American Airlines jet at the Melbourne International Airport , Orlando on September 20.

Reports indicate on Monday, Sankat, 22, pleaded guilty to burglary to a conveyance, which is a third degree felony, in a court appearance yesterday.

The charges of trespassing and grand theft against him were dropped. Sankat was said to be suffering from depression.

As part of his plea deal, Sankat, who was studying to aviation management, is to be placed on America's 'no-fly' list and will be barred from returning to the US