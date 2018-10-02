Missing woman's decomposing body found

Grace McLean's decomposing body was found in a ravine in Arouca yesterday, after she was reported missing from her Nautilus Circular, Bon Air West home last Friday.

The search for 57-year-old Grace McLean ended yesterday when her body was found in a ravine off Railway Road, Arouca, by villagers who were investigating the source of a foul stench.

McLean, of Nautilus Circular, Bon Air West, was reported missing last Friday by relatives to the Arouca Police Station. An autopsy is expected to be conducted at the Forensic Science Centre, St James today.

Villagers found McLean's body at around 9 am. She was found with her handbag which appeared to be in tact.