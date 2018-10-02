Man with "nothing to hide" appears in court

Photo: Jeff Mayers

A MAN, whose premises police went to search for arms and ammunition on Saturday, allegedly told them he had “nothing to hide.”

Yesterday the man, Emile Bahadur, appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with having 131 grammes of marijuana.

He pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Natalie Diop who granted him $30,000 bail.

St Margaret’s police arrested Bahadur on Saturday at his home at Lalchansingh Drive, Union Village, Claxton Bay. Police had gone with the warrant to search the premises for illegal arms and ammunition.

It is alleged that when PC Nagessar and other police arrived, Bahadur said: “I have nothing to hide.”

Police searched the premises and allegedly found under some stairs, 66 foil packets of marijuana, two digital scales and $700. PC Nagessar laid the charge.

The magistrate yesterday adjourned the matter to October 29.