Man on trial for shooting ‘horner man’

A former estate constable who allegedly shot a man prosecutors have labelled a “horner man,” said he never intended to do so.

Garth Richards is on trial before a jury and Justice Hayden St-Clair Douglas, charged with attempting to murder Michael Modeste, of La Brea, on October 13, 2007, at Beetham Gardens.

It is alleged by the prosecution that Richards went home and shot the alleged “horner man.”

Modeste testified yesterday, after being recalled by the defence, that he was in the couple’s bedroom “doing a thing” when Richards shot him.

He was shot in the face.

“The truth is he come in the bedroom and shoot me.”

He also claimed he bought groceries and market goods for Richards. After senior prosecutor Joy Balkaran closed her case, Richards opted to testify in his defence.

He said he was a former estate constable with the security firm G4S (formerly Securicor), and lived at No 3, 22nd Street, Beetham Gardens, with his wife Nicole and their children.

He said he was the holder of a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) because of his job, and on that day went home, as he did on occasion, to check on his family.

Richards also said his wife would go visit a lady friend in La Brea and spend weekends, while the friend visited their home in Beetham Gardens.

He said after taking up duties at 6 pm, on October 13, he dropped off a firearm for a guard at a bank on Independence Square, Port of Spain, and later took him home in Morvant.

Richards said after leaving Morvant, he wanted to check on his family in Beetham and did so.

He said he did so occasionally, although without permission from his supervisor.

Richards said when he got home, the outside lights were off - which was a “rarity” - and he knocked on the back door, but got no response. He also knocked on a window and went back to the back of the house where the door was open.

He said the bedroom door was locked, and when he knocked his wife told him to use his keys to open the door.

Richards said she sounded like a person in distress.

After opening the door, he saw Modeste, whom he described as an “intruder.” “He pushed Nicole and was coming toward me.”

Richards said there was something in Modeste’s hand, and “with a reflex action, and with me feeling threatened, in one motion it (the gun) went off.”

Later in his testimony, Richards said he did not intend to shoot Modeste.

“It was accidental.”

He checked on the injured man by lifting him off the ground by his waist, dropped him and left the house, where he encountered two men, one with a gun, surrounding his vehicle. He said he fired a shot to scare them off, and went straight to the Besson Street police station to report what he had done.

Richards said he showed a policeman his service revolver and was told to take a seat. He stayed at the police station overnight before he was taken to the Central Police Station, on St Vincent Street, where he was eventually charged and taken to court. He was remanded for six days before he accessed bail, and another 33 days after he was committed to stand trial in the high court.

He admitted telling police: “I now shoot a man by me and he still in the house,” and did so because it was the responsible thing to do.

He also told police he felt threatened, and admitted, when questioned by Balkaran, of having a “poor man’s gun,“ or three line cutlass, behind his bedroom door, after a short rejoinder with the prosecutor who asked him, “So you know you were getting horn?” He did not respond, but had to be cautioned by the judge to answer her questions.

The trial continues today in the Port of Spain Fourth Criminal Court. Attorney Lennox Sankarsingh is defending Richards.