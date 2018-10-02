Leaders Connection, in-form Police to meet at Couva

PRO LEAGUE leaders W Connection, the only team not to lose a game in the 2018 season, will face Police, who have been unbeaten in their last eight matches, in the key game of Round Two Match Day Three action today.

This will be the second game of a double-header, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva from 8 pm.

Connection have a record of 27 points from 11 games, with Police five points adrift in third place.

The lawmen were comfortable 4-0 winners over Defence Force on Saturday, at Couva, and will be eager to hand Connection their first defeat for the 2018 season. Connection dropped a pair of crucial points on Saturday, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Sando.

The earlier game at Couva today will feature Club Sando against second-placed Central FC, from 6 pm.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, fourth-placed San Juan Jabloteh will entertain the hapless North East Stars from 6 pm and Morvant Caledonia United will oppose Point Fortin Civic two hours later.

Defence Force will be looking to atone for Saturday’s defeat when they square off against Terminix St Ann’s Rangers at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima from 3.30 pm.