Laventille chairman confirms: Morgan Lane stabilisation project not cheap

Photo by Shane Superville

Clay Thomas, constituency chairman for Laventille West, has said the Ministry of Works and Transport's attempt to stabilise a landslip at Morgan Lane, Upper Pashley Street, Laventille is "not cheap," but could not disclose an exact cost of repairs.

Speaking with Newsday at the work site this morning, Thomas said it were in response to landslips which occurred some years ago and were a testament to MP Fitzgerald Hinds' commitment to restoring a passable road for residents.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan was also on the site visit.

Thomas said, "The landslides are not something that just happened, they happened a few years ago well, but we are here on the site to look at the pace of the work being done. Work is being expedited by the Programme for Upgrading Road Efficiency (PURE) Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport and we hope to have it completed within the shortest possible time.

"A visit was made previously and we spoke to the Minister (of Works) and he promised to have the work promptly done. The MP, Fitzgerald Hinds, would have explained to the residents the technical nature of the works and it does cost a pretty penny. It is not a cheap project, it will cost a substantial amount of money."

Residents have been patient and are co-operating with Hinds as the construction continues, Thomas said.

A release issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport yesterday said the repairs are expected to be completed within two months.

Several houses were destroyed during the landslips.