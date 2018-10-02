Korea National Day

andy Kim, Kaekwan Kim, Dayoung Kim, of the Original Drawing show puts on a performance for guest, at the National Foundation Day celebrations, hosted by the Embassy for Republic of South Korea to T&T, The official National Foundation Day. Photo by Roger Jacob

The official National Foundation Day, which is Gaecheonjeol in Korean (translates into “the day the sky was opened” ) is October 3. But this year, the event hosted by the embassy for the Republic of South Korea in TT, to mark the Korean nation’s creation in 2333 BC, was celebrated a little earlier.

Korean Ambassador Moonup Sung and his wife Woohyun Choo celebrated the foundation day with guests at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on September 21.