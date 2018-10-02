Korea National Day

andy Kim, Kaekwan Kim, Dayoung Kim, of the Original Drawing show puts on a performance for guest,
at the National Foundation Day celebrations, hosted by the Embassy for Republic of South Korea to T&T, The official National Foundation Day. Photo by Roger Jacob
The official National Foundation Day, which is Gaecheonjeol in Korean (translates into “the day the sky was opened” ) is October 3. But this year, the event hosted by the embassy for the Republic of South Korea in TT, to mark the Korean nation’s creation in 2333 BC, was celebrated a little earlier.
Moonup Sung, Korean Ambassador and Dennis Moses, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs at the National Foundation Day celebrations, hosted by the Embassy for Republic of South Korea to T&T. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Korean Ambassador Moonup Sung and his wife Woohyun Choo celebrated the foundation day with guests at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on September 21.
Sammy Stouten, spouse of the Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands to T&T, Consultant Dawn Annamunthodo and Honorary Consul for Bahamas to T&T, Dr E. Monica Davis, at the National Foundation Day celebrations, hosted by the Embassy for the Republic of South Korea to T&T, The official National Foundation Day. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Serge Lavroff, France Ambassador to T&T take a photo of his wife Caroline with Woohyun Choo, wife of Korean Ambassador at the National Foundation Day celebrations. Photo by Roger Jacob
Lorraine Khan, with Soon Kyung Suh, wife of 1st Secretary Cheolsang, at the National Foundation Day celebrations, hosted by the Embassy for the Republic of South Korea to T&T, The official National Foundation Day. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Ju Tae Kim, first secretary and Shelly Ann Williams, administrative assistant at the National Foundation Day celebrations. Photo by Roger Jacob Korean-TT Family - Timothy Sealy and his wife Eunmi Choi, and their daughter Veronica 8, at the National Foundation Day celebrations, hosted by the Embassy for the Republic of South Korea to T&T, The official National Foundation Day, which is called Gaecheonjeol - translates " the day the sky was opened. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Moonup Sung, Korean Ambassador and his wife Woohyun Choo at the National Foundation Day celebrations. September 21, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
