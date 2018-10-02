I dreamt I could see

Photo: Shane Superville

My father and I have a strange relationship. Some might even be bold enough to call it dysfunctional but by no means is it unhealthy. I mean, all in all, I might not be the perfect son but I do my best.

Around five years ago my father’s deteriorating eyesight went from a mild blur to complete darkness. In that time I saw him for more than the man he wanted me to see. For the first time, in my eyes, he was vulnerable and I didn’t know how to handle it.

His loss of sight has had a tremendous impact on every aspect of his life, from his diet to simply walking from the living room to the front door.

Of course, I’ve tried to help him however best I can along the way.

But deep down I’ve always harboured some resentment towards him.

For his disability, as selfish and evil as it might sound.

I always thought that I deserved more from him. After all, he was my hero as a child. How could he become so weak and vulnerable when I needed him the most?

Diabetes and other diseases don’t care who thinks what of you. Like a lot of other things, it just happens.

Over the past five years my father has, for the most part, come to terms with his loss. Completely reliant on my mother and me for some basic tasks, he has never stopped trying to regain his sight, through eye drops, laser surgery or herbal supplements. He is convinced that he will get his sight back one day.

One night not too long ago, he awoke from sleep, felt his way outside and sat on his couch. Hearing my footsteps, he told me something I will never forget.

“I was dreaming I could see again.”

I didn’t know what to say, so I said nothing. I wanted to hold him, but I didn’t want to cuddle him. We didn’t have that kind of relationship.

And just as suddenly as he sat down, he got back up and went to bed, as if he had woken up just to tell me about his dream.

I always felt bad I didn’t answer him. I still don’t know what I would have said, but whatever it was, it certainly would have been better than cold silence.

When I was sitting CAPE examinations, we were given an assignment in our Communication Studies class about how we would describe colours to blind people.

The exercise felt so absurd I skipped it, which now explains why I have a Grade 4 in Communication Studies.

It also explains how reluctant I am to imagine life with a disabled loved one. My brother is near and dear to me, but even with his disability of global developmental delay, I still find it hard to adjust. I guess in some ways I am just as blind as my father; perhaps even more so.

I have dreams too; not as often as I did when I was a child, but when they do come they are blurred and garbled, like echoes in a dark room. In these dreams I’m almost always by myself at home. The lights are on in the house, but outside on the street it's always pitch black. I’m not scared in these dreams, but I do feel alone.

Is that how he has been feeling these past few years? I hope not.

The whole experience forced me to think about sight... Well, not just sight, but vision. How we see ourselves and the world around us.

I remembered reading an article in Time magazine once that if an exact clone of ourselves was made, we probably wouldn’t recognise it, because our mind subtly exaggerates our own features. Earl Lovelace said that before the mirror the first thing we see are our imperfections, the blemishes, the scars, the ugliness.

I don’t want to see my father as blind, I want to see him as the independent, strong and humble man from my youth, and the loss of his vision only drives home further the point of his mortality, something I don’t like to think about.

I fancy myself a glorified picture-taker (I will never call myself a photographer) and sometimes I try to describe how the yellow of the sunset reflects off the surface of the water at Chaguaramas, or how the light seems to come from my brother’s wide brown eyes rather than reflect off it.

It is a task of serious description and it's painful for me to describe to him a country which has changed so much in the past few years, that it would be hard for him to understand it, even if he did have his sight.

Even after losing his sight, the concept of blindness has never truly applied to him. He still retains the fiery, independent spirit I respect and admire. He is not blind to me and never misses an opportunity to tell me how proud he is of me. On some days, when I try, I can remember how we would bond over movies and old talk, when he could still see my face.

I hope he remembers that much.