Hefty fines for child abusers, a good decision Gas price increase displeases many

YESTERDAY’S gas hike did not go down well with many commuters in San Fernando, but they found solace in the hefty fines slapped on child abusers. “I find it should triple instead of double. I have children and the amount of crimes being committed against children, it is wrong,” said Paula Samuel of Princes Town.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his 2019 budget presentation, announced a 100 per cent increase in all fines relating to offences under the Children Act.

He said 14,581 cases of child abuse were reported to the Children’s Authority over a three-year period.

On the increase in the price of super gasoline by $1 a litre, Samuel said it will affect everyone, but it is probably for the benefit of the country.

“I would be affected by the increase, but if it is a way to better the country, that is what has to be. People are saying the country does not have money, but when Carnival comes, everybody is jumping up. For Christmas time, the supermarkets are full, and the toy stores are full,” she said.

Commenting on the 24-hour opening hours of health centres in remote areas starting from January 1, Samuel said: “The health centres are more or less for poor people, and if they can get the assistance 24/7, that would be really good.” Gloria Turner of La Romaine, also commended government for the hefty fines for offenders against children. “They should have done that long time,” she said.

The government, she suggested, should introduce the death penalty for offenders found guilty of serious crimes against children. On the issue of increasing the value of the food card and grants for the disabled and vulnerable in the society, Turner supports the move.

Several drivers and commuters complained that the increase in the gas price would have ripple effects on everyone. Once gas prices rises, everything will rise. It is obvious taxi fares and the prices of food will raise. But we don’t have a choice,” said Noushad Ali of Tarouba.