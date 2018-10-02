Driving student funeral on Friday

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

Steven Alexander Gonzales, 27, who died after he was shot in Cocorite last Wednesday, will be laid to rest next Friday, after a funeral at St Anthony’s Church in Petit Valley.

Last Wednesday, Gonzales was taking a lesson from driving instructor Naresh Harrilal on the Western Main Road in Cocorite when he was hit bya stray bullet.

The bullet went through his head and into the driving instructor’s eye,. The car veered off the road and crash into a nearby business place.

Gonzales was taken to hospital but died after fighting for his life for two days.

Police are still searching for leads. No arrests have been made.