Creative writing workshops

Keith Jardim

A new series of Keith Jardim’s creative writing workshops will begin on Thursday. The two-month-long series is in advanced prose fiction.

Held in in association with the Friends of Mr Biswas, the workshops will run until December 6.

Jardim is a graduate of Emerson College, Boston, where he earned a Merit Fellowship for his MFA. He has a PhD from the University of Houston’s creative writing and English programmes, and has taught at universities in the USA, Bermuda, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

Jardim’s stories have won a James Michener Fellowship, the Paul Bowles Fiction Award, a C Glenn Cambor Fellowship, and been shortlisted for an American Short Fiction Contest and a Glimmer Train Open Fiction Contest. His stories have been published in Denver Quarterly, Wasafiri, Mississippi Review, Atlanta Review, Short Story, The Haunted Tropics: Caribbean Ghost Stories, Moving Worlds: A Journal of Transcultural Writings, and elsewhere.

His first book, Near Open Water, a collection of stories, was a semi-finalist for the 2012 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature. Later that year, it was included on World Literature Today’s Nota Bene list.

Participants in Jardim’s workshops must have some serious familiarity with writing and studying fiction and be aware of other literary genres and sub-genres, said a media release. As an advanced approach to the craft of fiction writing (the short story, mainly), the course will focus on writing and revising short stories to a publishable level. In class workshops will pay particular attention to character, point of view, plot, setting, description, tone, narrative orchestration, meaning, style, and language – in an in-depth and rigorous manner.

Jardim says, “The purpose of the advanced fiction workshop is to continue learning as much as we can about the art of narrative creation, and to produce work that is worthy of publication.”

Classes will meet at the Naipaul house, 26 Nepaul Street in St James.

For more info: saintpk@gmail.com