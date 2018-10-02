Catholic church reaches out to Petrotrin workers

UNEMPLOYMENT is a great demon, St Benedict’s RC Church parish priest, Monsignor Christian Pereira said at a meeting held at the church for Petrotrin workers, Sunday.

“It is an evil and we must find a way to deal with this evil by facing the demon that we come upon in life.

“We can’t just hold on to straws in a situation like this and think they can’t do this to us because the reality is they are doing it.”

As he urged Petrotrin workers to look to God, Pereira said leaders need to reflect on if they are doing the best they can for those they are called on to care for.

Petrotrin workers, Pereira said, have to know how to accept the reality of job loss in a creative way.

“Workers must adjust in such a way that they are not further destroyed by the lack of income,” as he urged them to find ways to sustain themselves.

“It is a reality that thousands of people will be sent home. Our purpose is to help those who are affected by this reality. As humans, the way we deal with reality can be positive or something that is destructive. When people are faced with hard times they can respond to others violently or aggressively and one can hurt himself and hurt others.”