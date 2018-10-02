Boys Town hand Gremio first loss

Boys Town players and manager Darryl Miranda celebrate a tough 1-0 win over Gremio, on Sunday, in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League.

BOYS Town knocked Gremio off its perch on Sunday with a battling 1-0 victory in a top-of-the-table Group B clash in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond 9-a-side Football League.

In a match-up of two unbeaten teams, Boys Town went ahead in the first half and protected their lead till the final whistle while aided by a bit of luck.

Boys Town started the stronger of the two teams and put their opponents under pressure with crosses from the flanks into the penalty area. One such cross from the left was poorly cleared by the Gremio defence and Boys Town striker JJ took one touch before lashing it with his right foot past the despairing dive of Gremio goalie Trey Eligon.

Boys Town pressed their advantage and forward Aeion Charles tried his luck from an acute angle on the left but his effort flashed wide. Soon after, Boys Town thought they were 2-0 ahead when they had the ball in the back of the net but were stunned to see the linesman flag for offside.

Gremio were on the back foot but had their moments with JC Lewis causing the Boys Town defence problems with his energy and trickery. He should have made it 1-1 after jinking his way through a sea of bodies but his left-footer sailed over the bar with just the goalie to beat as the half ended.

Boys Town were fortunate to not be a man down upon the resumption when their goalie scythed down Gremio forward Rick Henry who had already rounded him on a counter-attack but the referee surprisingly produced yellow instead of red.

Henry had a golden chance to draw his team level after he ran onto a through pass but lacked composure and lifted his shot over the bar. Lewis continued to come close and had two more opportunities - a header off a corner was directed wide of the post, and then he dribbled past two defenders before rocking the crossbar with a right-footed shot.

Boys Town were dangerous on the break but Eligon produced a good late save to deny second half substitute Brent Jackson who was teed up on the left by JJ.

In the earlier match on Sunday, defending champs Take That and Cool It got their first win of the season with a 3-1 result over All-Stars. After a goalless first half, All-Stars went ahead against the run of play as ‘Cool It’ stared their fourth defeat of Group A and almost certain elimination. The goal, however, spurred them into action and ‘Cool It’ lashed in three in quick time courtesy Dorean Daniel, Kosi David and Quincy Gittens.

On Saturday, Group A leaders Manzanilla played a to a goalless draw with former winners Dream Team to stay atop the standings.

And in Group B, Sangre Chiquito edged Fishing Pond Youths 3-2. Sangre Chiquito’s Keston Fernandez and Vernal Williams scored to put their team ahead and in control 2-0 at the half. But Fishing Pond came roaring back through striker Hakeem Byer who notched a double to knot the score. Sangre Chiquito were keen for the full points, however, and Orlando Basdeo hit the winner to decide the encounter.

Fixtures:

Saturday -Friends and Family vs Quash Trace (4pm)

Sunday - Walcott FC vs Take That and Cool It (2pm); G Madrid vs Dream Team (4pm)