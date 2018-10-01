TT women footballers leave for US

THE TT women football team left, on Saturday night, for North Carolina, United States to contest the CONCACAF Women’s Championship beginning on October 4.

Team manager Jinelle James received a cheque valued at TT$429,626 from the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, on Friday.

Shawn Cooper is the team’s coach and he will be accompanied by TTFA (TT Football Association) technical director Anton Corneal and assistant coach Dernelle Mascall. TT face Panama on October 4 at the Sahlen’s Stadium in North Carolina, followed by a meeting with Mexico on October 7 and the hosts USA on October 10.

The 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship will be the 10th edition of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship (also known as the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup or the CONCACAF Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament), the quadrennial international football championship organised by CONCACAF for the women’s national teams of the North, Central American and Caribbean region.

Eight teams will play in the tournament, which will take place from October 4-17 in the United States.

The tournament will serve as the CONCACAF qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-placed team will advance to a play-off against the third-placed team from the South American confederation, CONMEBOL. It will also determine the CONCACAF teams playing at the 2019 Pan American Games women’s football tournament in Lima.

SQUAD -

Goalkeepers: Saundra Baron, Kimika Forbes (goalkeepers); Arin King, Rhea Belgrave, Ayana Russell, Jenelle Cunningham, Jonelle Cato, Shadi Stoute, Lauryn Hutchinson, Patrice Superville (defenders); Janine Francois, Karyn Forbes, Naomie Guerra, Liana Hinds, Natasha St Louis, Tasha St Louis, Shenelle Henry (midfielders); Kennya Cordner, Mariah Shade, Kayla Taylor (strikers).

Staff: Shawn Cooper (coach), Dernelle Mascall (assistant coach), Anton Corneal (technical director), Jason Shepperd (goalkeeper coach), Jinelle James (manager), Jo-Ellen Redhead (trainer), Roger Ryan (physiotherapist), Steve Frederick (equipment manager), Jelani Robertson (sport psychologist).