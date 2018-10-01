Team Red and Rowley ahead PNM internal elections 2018

PNM election committee chairman Murchison Brown at Balisier House.

IT was a slow, but steady voting for the People’s National Movement (PNM) showed up in their numbers/were not very red and ready for the party’s internal elections yesterday.

About 87,000 registered PNM members, over age 18, were eligible to vote at some 41 polling stations throughout the country and up to 9 pm, the total count of voters who cast their ballots was unknown. Up to 9 pm, election officials had only received the numbers for one constitutency.

However, at the PNM’s Balisier House headquarters, in Port of Spain, preliminary results showed Team Red and Rowley far ahead.

There were 16 positions in this year’s election with five being contested unopposed: Dr Keith Rowley (political leader); Camille Robinson-Regis (lady vice-chairman); Howard Chin Lee (treasurer); Jennifer Baptiste-Primus (labour relations officer); and Joycelyn Bodden (welfare officer).

Rowley spoke with the media after casting his ballot at St Anthony’s College last evening, saying he almost went to Balisier House but was informed that was last Sunday.

“It was a good thing I checked with the media. So thank you very much.”

He said many of the main positions on the executive were filled without contest “so the enthusiasm to come out is not there.

“So we expect a low poll. But you can only count those who choose to exercise their franchise.” Asked to predict how his slate would do in the elections, Rowley quipped he would not use the word “landslide” in this weather.

“But I expect we will get the right people elected and all those who participated would be thankful for their offering. I am not expecting any surprises on that score.”

Rowley was the only person to field a slate of candidates – Team Red and Rowley – in all the positions and his team went up against a group of independents. Back in 2014, former government minister Penelope Beckles-Robinson challenged Rowley for leadership and fielded her own slate of candidates but she was defeated.

For this elections, previous PNM chairman Franklin Khan did not return to contest the position, leaving the door open for either Finance Minister, and Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert or former minister, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid. Abdul-Hamid, who voted at the Chaguanas RC Primary School around 11 am, told Newsday, “For me it went well. I went at a time when there were not too many people. It was smooth for me.”

There was a three-way contest for vice-chairman between Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, former tourism minister Joseph Ross and former Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Ronald Boyne. There was a two-way battle for general secretary between Government Senator Foster Cummings for Team Red and Rowley and independent Chinua Alleyne, nephew of late prime minister Patrick Manning.

Senator Daniel Dookie contested the post of assistant general secretary under the Team Red and Rowley slate and went up against secretary of the party’s San Fernando East constituency office Abigail Cox.

For the post of education officer lecturer Clayton Blackman went up against Overand Padmore, a PNM veteran and cabinet minister under party founder and first prime minister Dr Eric Williams.



Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles told CNC3 television the process in Tobago was extremely smooth, voting steady and there seemed to be no problem at all.