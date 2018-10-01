Sewer problems at school, parents protest

SAYING they have been dealing with this “mess” for far too long, frustrated parents of the St Mary’s Government Primary School today staged a demonstration at the school to protest ongoing sewer problem.

The school is on Moruga Road, Moruga. From 7am parents holding placards marched in front of the school saying, “Fix our school....fix our school.”

The parents said for the past eight years they have been dealing with sewer problems at the school.

One mother said,“We have had enough. No one seems to care . We have been complaining and all our problems have fallen on deaf ears. We are fed up. Our children are suffering.

“Something is not right and they are not fixing what is needed to be fixed properly and this problem keeps recurring. This is crazy.”

Only students from the first year, second year classes and standard fives attend classes at present. Some of the students have been using buckets to flush the toilets. The children in the standard five classes share toilets near the sick bay.

Parents said several areas of the school also smell of sewage.

The mother said, “I don’t even know how some parents are still taking the chance and sending their children to school. It is a health hazard and these children could get sick,”

She added, “We want answers from the Education Ministry. And if we don’t get answers we will continue to protest.”

The parents plan to continue their protest tomorrow.

Staff at the Education Ministry told Newsday the matter was being investigated.