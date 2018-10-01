Senior cop assures arrests coming Opposition Leader questions anti-gang laws

A senior police officer in the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) says the reason why no gang members have been arrested in the four months after the passage of the anti-gang legislation can be attributed to a lack of evidence on individual gang members and their activities.

However, investigations are taking place and the senior police officer was optimistic that “numerous arrests” would result soon.

Responding to a release issued by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday, questioning the effectiveness of the legislation, the officer said that while figures of different gang members and affiliates were documented and known to the police, adequate evidence against the suspects was a major issue and said documents pertaining to gang activities had already been engaged by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“Things are happening. In my opinion the biggest issue we have is gathering the necessary evidence and making it stick, but I can say there are several matters going to and from the DPP’s office that will make a difference. It’s just a matter of time before we see arrests popping up.

“There is a lot of information on the number of gangs and the areas they inhabit but the biggest issue is the evidence, we don’t want to rush the investigation and when we arrest these guys they end back up on the street due to insufficient evidence.”

A senior police officer in the Port of Spain Division also said intelligence gathering was a major issue in linking suspected gang members to their activities and said another major challenge for the police is monitoring the movement of individuals from one police division to another.

Citing a recent spike in homicides in the northern division, he said gang members tend to move from one area to another in response to an increase in police pressure.

Persad-Bissessar, in her release, said after four months, there had not been an arrest, charge or prosecution, nor had there been a reduction in gang violence.

“Citizens of our country fear for their safety now more than ever before. Kidnapping for ransom has resumed. Our children and elderly are under brutal attack by the criminal element and citizens live as prisoners in their homes.” “It is truly sad to see what our country has become, that this is what law-abiding citizens must face as they go about their daily lives.

“The ultimate and primary duty of every responsible government is to protect the life, limb and property of its citizens.”

She said Government has spent in excess of 25 billion dollars on national security over the past three years.