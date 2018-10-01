Police to be revamped, rebranded, retooled

File photo: Enrique Assoon

Police officers have welcomed the government's decision to introduce pepper spray, Tasers and other non-lethal weapons in the fight against crime.

In 2014 police recommended to their Social and Welfare Association that legislation should be amended to introduce the non-lethal weapons for the police. The proposal was taken to then Minister of National Security Gary Griffith, who agreed with the recommendation and the matter was discussed by the Cabinet.

It remained unclear why the recommendation did not materialise then.