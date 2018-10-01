P/Town students suspended

A still from a video showing a beating at the Princes Town West Secondary School.

Two students who were seen in a video on social media stamping on another student at the Princes Town West Secondary School have been suspended.

Speaking at a media conference yesterday at the Education Towers, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said instructions had been given to the principal to apply for an extension to the suspension.

“I have also asked the principal and the school supervisors to ensure that those students are enrolled in the learning enhancement centres. In addition to that we are going to sit down to decide what we are going to do with respect to the consequences that those students must be faced with.

“We in the ministry are treating the incident very seriously. We have reiterated over and over that we will not tolerate indiscipline and violence in our schools. In fact we have been very pleased to state over the last year or so there has been a drastic reduction in the incidents of violence in our schools.

"However, what happened at that school last Thursday has set us back perhaps two to three years.”