No judges’ decision on WASA appeal

THREE appellate court judges have reserved their decision in an appeal by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) of a court-ordered judgment that it pay over $2.2 million in compensation to a Princes Town family, whose home had to be demolished after sinking 20 feet because of a leaking water line.

Justices Allan Mendonca, Gregory Smith and Prakash Moosai presided over the appeal between WASA and Darwin and Kamalar Sahadath and will give their ruling on October 26.

The Sahadaths took legal action against WASA after their house, at Nagee Avenue, Iere Village Branch Road, dropped ten feet below road level and shifted 20 feet from where it was built because of a WASA pipeline which began leaking in 2012.

The pipeline was eventually repaired and WASA relocated its main and pipelines above the ground.

In late 2014, engineers determined that the house was unfit for occupancy and was at the risk of further movement and imminent collapse. The couple and their children had to move out and rent.

In their lawsuit, the Sahadaths claimed that WASA was negligent in failing to fix the pipeline between 2012 and 2014.

In addition to awarding them the costs of restructuring their home, Justice Vasheist Kokaram also awarded them compensation for demolishing the old structure and the rent they paid since being forced to flee it.

But, WASA’s Keston McQuilkin argued that Kokaram should not have relied so heavily on a geotechnical expert in his ruling in December, last year. He said while the expert claimed the damage to the Sahadaths house was caused by a leaking WASA main, he did not discount that it could have also been caused by seismic activity in the area.

He also submitted that the compensation the judge awarded did not consider there were items that could be salvaged from the couple’s condemned property.

The couple’s lawyer Larry Lalla argued that the link to WASA's damaged main and the land slippage was proven by evidence in the case, and he pointed to WASA records which showed it received complaints from residents before the leak was repaired a year later.

He urged the court to dismiss the utility’s appeal.