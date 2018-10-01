Nat Sec gets less $$: Prisons Commissioner awaiting allocation

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke says he is awaiting the allocation of funds to different branches of the protective services and said while the prisons service is prepared to do the best they can with what is available, he would like to see an increase in the amount invested in the prison service for infrastructural development.

Speaking with Newsday after the reading of the budgetary allocation for national security this afternoon, Clarke said while he was aware there was a drop in the amount allocated, with $6.120 billion this year compared to last year's figure of $6.237 billion, it was difficult to imagine what this would mean for the prison service.

"If there is a reduction in allocation across the board, then it will be very challenging ,because the last fiscal year was a very challenging one, and if it is further reduced it will be very difficult. I don't know how the allocation will pan out. Some services might be in a better position than others.

"We can only wait and see for now. I would like to get a larger allocation for the prisons service. It would definitely help the conditions of the prisons in terms of infrastructure."