Moonilal: Caribbean robbed of cultural ambassador Condolences for Indian classical singer

Jameer Hosein

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says the death of Indian classical singer Jameer Hosein, 78, has robbed the Caribbean of one of its finest cultural ambassadors, a pioneering and versatile artiste and a mentor to a generation of entertainers. In a statement on the weekend, Moonilal said Hosein was “one of the region’s most skilled exponents of Indian classical singing, with unmatched artistry and resourcefulness, which he displayed at concert halls across the world.”

“His wide repertoire, vocal range, love for the craft and musical adaptability made him a rare cultural talent.

He was a singularly gifted musical poet, a once-in-a-generation artistic exponent.” Moonilal said Hosein’s death had taken place at a time “when the legacy of local cultural icons was, most regrettably, being undermined or not acknowledged by certain insensitive or unappreciative national office-holders.” Hosein was honoured with a Humming Bird medal in 2014 for his devoted and loyal service to culture.

“While Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean have lost a supremely talented cultural resource, we must be comforted and emboldened by his large body of work, which will entertain and serenade us for generations,” Moonilal said, as he extended condolences to Hosein’s family and the cultural fraternity.

Hosein collapsed and died at his home in Kelly Village, Cunupia on Friday. His funeral was held on Saturday at his home, followed by his burial at Calcutta Cemetery, according to Muslim rites.