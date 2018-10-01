Magistrate warns assault accused: Don’t do anything stupid

Despite having the charges against him dropped, 52-year-old Vibert Patterson was given a stern warning to keep the peace by Port of Spain Magistrate Nazim Khan after he dismissed the matter of assault yesterday.

Patterson allegedly assaulted Netty Ann Gordon at the Port of Spain High Court, where she worked, last Tuesday and was arrested and charged with assault.

He appeared before Khan in the Port of Spain Magistrate's Eleventh Court to answer the charges.

Both Gordon and Patterson were reportedly involved in a romantic relationship, which turned sour and ended with Patterson going to Gordon's workplace and allegedly physically assaulting her.

When asked by Khan how she intended to proceed, Gordon said she did not wish to press charges against him and said under oath that her decision was not influenced by threats.

Khan said he did not wish to make too much remarks on the matter but said in personal and domestic issues, there can be troubles and wished the couple could find a peaceful way to resolve their issues.

"Sometimes in domestic issues things can get rough. Ma'am, I did ask you a few questions last time you were in court but it is your decision at the end of the day. However to you Mr Patterson, I would advise you not to do anything stupid."

Before dismissing the matter, Gordon was reminded by a court prosecutor that without her consent, the court will not be able to continue the matter.