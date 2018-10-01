Guadelupean pair win double titles Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon 2018 –

Tao Jouineau, of Guyana, takes part in the 5K run on Saturday, in Tobago, in the 16-19 age category, at the 2018 Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships .

TAO Jouineau and Chrismaldy Roberts placed first in the male and female 16-19 age division triathlon, respectively, complete their double-titles for Guadeloupe at the Caribbean Free Trade Association (Carifta) Triathlon & Aquathlon Championships, which concluded in Tobago yesterday.

The two-day Carifta Championship event was hosted by the TT Triathlon Federation (TTTF) at Turtle Beach Heritage Park.

In the end, Guadeloupe were crowned the team winners after winning five out of the 10 events contested. Bermuda took second and TT, third.

Jouineau, who won the boys 16-19 aquathlon (1km swim, 5 km run) ,on Saturday, in 31 minutes 45 seconds, completed his double in yesterday’s triathlon (500m swim, 20 km bike ride, 5 km run) after crossing the finish line in one hour, three minutes and 11 seconds.

His compatriot Lenyce Gossec, who finished runner-up the day prior, again placed second in the triathlon, clocking 1:04:43.

Noe Concone of Martinique was third in 1:07:06.

In the female 16-19 age division triathlon, Roberts secured her second gold by winning the event in 1:10:13. Jamaian Llori Sharpe (1:11:23) finished second, while Rachel Grosberg – one of only three TT athletes to get to the podium throughout the entire championships – finished third in 1:14:38.

There were the aquathlon events for the 11-12 male and female divisions scheduled for yesterday, but because of the poor sea conditions, the event was changed to a simple 1.5km run. According to officials, they estimated that the 16-19 age group were more capable of completing the swim safely and as such allowed that triathlon to proceed.

Jamaica’s Israel Allen won it among the boys. He finished in four minutes, 18 seconds, ahead of Mathys Verin (4:22) of Guadeloupe. TT’s James Castagne-Hay, who won the 11-12 male triathlon the day prior, was eyeing the double but settled for a third place finish in the run. His time was 4:24. The next item on the TTTF is the National Duathlon Championships scheduled for November 18 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Results

Male

16-19

Triathlon (500m swim/ 20 km bike, 5 km run)

1st- Tao Jouineau, Guadeloupe, 1:03:11

2nd- Leynce Gossec, Guadeloupe, 1:04:43

3rd- Noe Concone, Martinique, 1:07:06

11-12

1.5km run

1st- Israel Allen, Jamaica, 4:18

2nd- Mathys Verin, Guadeloupe, 4:22

3rd- James Castagne-Hay, TT, 4:24

Female

16-19

Triathlon (500m swim/ 20 km bike, 5 km run)

1st- Chrismaldy Roberts, Guadeloupe, 1:10:13

2nd- Llori Sharpe, Jamaica, 1:11:23

3rd- Rachel Grosberg, TT, 1:14:38

11-12

1.5km run

1st- Jasmin Hasselkuss, Bermuda, 4:42

2nd- Anh-Lee Noyon-Mathurin, Guadeloupe, 4:44

3rd- Daria Desmond, Bermuda, 4:45