Gas gone up $1, people vex

Photo by Jeff Mayers

COMMUTERS and taxi drivers alike are foreseeing doom and gloom after the 2019 budget, in which Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that the price of super gasoline will rise by a dollar a litre.

One commuter in Port of Spain said, “It worries me because taxi drivers are going to raise their fares.”

“They need to do something about this,” said another commuter, “This is ridiculous. We need to get rid of this government because they are overdoing it. They are making it more and more difficult for the lower-class people.”

Imbert yesterday announced that the price of super gasoline will go from $3.97 to $4.97 a litre. He noted that diesel prices will stay the same, at $3.41. He also said while there has been a hike in the price, super gas is still being subsidised.

When Newsday went out on the road to speak to taxi drivers yesterday, they said gas prices had already gone up, and they would have to raise their fares to match the hike. Some drivers even threatened to increase their prices by $3.

“We have to raise the price,” said one taxi driver. “Wwe can’t stay at the same price now that gas raise again.”

Another said, “How I see it, no matter what we say, it come like the same thing every year. This supposed to be a democratic government and it come like a dictatorship. Every five years we voting and every year the price of gas raising.”