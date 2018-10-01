Duo appear for manslaughter of Garraway

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

Two men appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate yesterday, charged with the manslaughter of Sharad Garraway, who died after being beaten in Aranguez on Monday September 17.

Adrian Mc Clatchie, a 25-year-old labourer and Shaquille Percival, 22, both of Hingoo Lane, San Juan, were charged with the offence, after the Director of Public Prosecutions gave advice.

According to police, Garraway, a labourer of Fairley Street, Aranguez was found on the side of the road by a relative on September 15, and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex. He died on September 17.

On September 23, Mc Clatchie was arrested after he surrendered at the Barataria Police Station. On September 27, Percival gave himself up to police.