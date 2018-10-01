Duke: Tobago has not turned around

TOBAGO House of Assembly Minority Leader Watson Duke. Photo by Roger Jacob

TOBAGO House of Assembly Minority Leader Watson Duke says the budget was a turn around for some but the economy of Tobago has not turned around at all.

"Some folks have been stuck in time. They are stuck with high prices, economic challenges and a difficult road ahead."

He was speaking with the media following the presentation of the 2018/2019 national budget at the Parliament building, Port of Spain.

He said the Government cannot get one boat – the Galleons Passage – going on the seabridge which was purchased in January.

"Today October, two months before the year is finished, and we cannot get the boat going."

Duke said the T&T Express and T&T Spirit were operating at about 40 knots and were taking approximately three and a half hours at perfect speed.

"We are told about a boat that is some thirty-something knots that would make it in less than three hours. It is not a turn around for Tobago."

He recalled Imbert said the building of Sandals will bring more flights and turnaround the economy and the Magdalena Grand will be given a new name.

"But we have not heard is how they will soften the financial blows of our businessmen and businesswomen who are now catching their nen nen to pay their bills given the fact that sales are at all time low on the island as well as tourist arrival both domestic and regional and international. So it has not turned around for Tobago from that economic point of view. The PNM during the last 18 years have destroyed living conditions for the average Tobagonian and yes we are stuck in a time when Tobagonians were looking up and developing to a time when our growth has been stymied and undeveloped."